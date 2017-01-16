Newsvine

Trump Cabinet Pick Bought Stock in Company Days Before Introducing Bill to Help It - The New Civil Rights Movement

Price Also Received Campaign Contribution From Company His Bill Would Have Helped

Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), Donald Trump's nominee to head the Dept. of Health and Human Services bought stock in a company just days before introducing legislation that would help it. CNN, first to discover and report the news, says Price "last year purchased shares in a medical device manufacturer days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company, raising new ethics concerns."

Citing House records, CNN reports Congressman Price "bought between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of shares last March in Zimmer Biomet," a $7.5 billion Indiana-based corporation with over 17,000 employees. Days later, Price "introduced the HIP Act, legislation that would have delayed until 2018 a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulation that industry analysts warned would significantly hurt Zimmer Biomet financially once fully implemented."

Not only did Congressman Price introduce legislation that would benefit his stock portfolio, his political campaign coffers also grew.

"After Price offered his bill to provide Zimmer Biomet and other companies relief from the CMS regulation, the company's political action committee donated to the congressman's reelection campaign, records show," says CNN.

