WATCH: Trump Signs Order Effectively Banning Muslim Refugees, but Prioritizing Christian Immigrants, on Holocaust Remembrance Day - The New Civil Rights Movement

'They Were Chopping Off the Heads of Everybody but More So the Christians. And I Thought It Was Very, Very Unfair,' Trump Says

President Donald Trump has just signed an executive order that effectively bans Muslim refugees from war-torn areas of the globe like Syria, yet prioritizes Christian immigrants into the United States. The name on the order, as the president said when he signed it after a swearing-in ceremony of his new Defense Secretary, James Mattis, is the "Protection of the Nation From Foreign Terrorists Entry Into the United States."

Trump announced he is "establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want them here," he told the audience at the Pentagon. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love – deeply – our people."

Trump's executive order "would enact a temporary ban on refugees and suspend visas to immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries," The Guardian reports. :This would fulfill his vow to limit Muslim immigration to the United States, which he made while campaigning for the White House."

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Many on social media have been sharing posts with images of Jews who came to America but were refused entry, sent back to Germany, and slaughtered in Hitler's death camps. The U.S. disgracefully turned away tens of thousands of Jewish immigrants, including children, from its shores.