Leaked Draft of 'Religious Freedom' Executive Order Targeting LGBT Community Stirs Anxiety and Anger - The New Civil Rights Movement

Sweeping Executive Order Would Enable Massive Anti-LGBT Discrimination Under Cloak of 'Religious Freedom'

A draft "religious freedom" executive order leaked to news outlets Tuesday is creating overlapping states of anxiety and anger among LGBTQ people and their allies. Its title is, "Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom."

First reported by The Nation, the proposed language of the draft would make nearly total allowance for exemptions by any person, church, religious organization or for-profit business, allowing them to claim religious objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, contraceptives, abortion, and gender identity outside of their particular viewpoint.

As word spread Wednesday evening, Zack Ford, LGBT Editor for the Center for American Progress news site, ThinkProgress, reacted, writing:

"President Trump’s promise not to rescind President Obama’s 2014 executive order protecting the LGBT employees of federal contractors may very well have meant nothing. Rumors of an anti-LGBT 'religious freedom' order being developed this week proved to be quite accurate, and though it doesn’t technically rescind the protections, it would create such a broad license to discriminate that it virtually overrides them. And LGBT people aren’t the only target.'"