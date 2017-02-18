Betsy DeVos' interviews show a willingness to cut the Department of Education

Betsy DeVos has only been education secretary for a week and a half, but it’s already clear that she will make decisions that would cut the Department of Education significantly, undermine civil rights and protection from sexual assault, and continue more partisan hires.

During the confirmation process, DeVos, who does not have any experience running or working for public schools, showed a lack of knowledge of major federal laws and education concepts. She refused to commit to collecting data on civil rights matters, keep guidance on how to investigate campus sexual assault, or not cut public education funding. DeVos’ only experience with education has been through her work as a philanthropist and a political operative.

Here’s what we can expect: