Republicans Fast-Tracking TrumpCare to Send Senate Bill Straight to Floor for Vote- The New Civil Rights Movement

ObamaCare Debate Lasted for Six Months

In a rare move Senate Republicans are planning to bypass the usual committee process and send the ObamaCare repeal and "replace" bill directly to the floor for debate and a vote. While Democrats gave the American people more than three months to read and discuss the Affordable Care Act, Republicans in the House and Senate have a different plan in mind.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, CNN reports, told reporters late Tuesday afternoon the American Health Care Act, which would repeal and supposedly replace ObamaCare, "probably" will go "straight to the floor."

"Because there has already been a lot of consultations on a bicameral basis to get us here," he added.

Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hinted as much. "I encourage every member to review it because I hope to call it up when we receive it from the House," he said.