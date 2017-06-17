GOP Congressman-Elect, After Assault Conviction, Says Other Parties Have 'Obligation to be Respectful' - The New Civil Rights Movement

Republican Congressman-Elect Greg Gianforte of Montana, who this week pleaded guilty on the charge of misdemeanor assault for physically attacking a reporter, has called on politicians to exhibit civility.

According to a Fox News reporter standing two feet from the attack that led to the conviction, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs had approached Gianforte to inquire about healthcare when he was soon “grabbed by the neck with both hands” and “slammed into the ground.”

A video containing the audio can be found below: