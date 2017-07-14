Without Permission White House Publishes Personal Contact Information of Private Citizens Responding to Voter Data Request - The New Civil Rights Movement

Why Should Americans Trust the White House Voter Fraud Commission With Our Voting Data When They Won't Keep Our Personal Information Safe?

The White House voter fraud commission has published over 100 pages of emails from private citizens writing to support or oppose its request of all 50 state governors to submit its voter data files. Those emails appear on the White House's website and are not redacted. Many of them contain not only their their remarks but personal contact information, including names, addresses, telephone numbers, email address, and place of employment, according to the Washington Post.

There is absolutely no indication the White House requested permission from any of the senders to publish their information or remarks, and in a stunning move, after receiving the emails, posted a statement saying "the Commission may post such written comments publicly on our website, including names and contact information that are submitted."

That "disclaimer" was included in a White House blog post dated July 13. The file of emails the White House posted is dated June 29-July 11.