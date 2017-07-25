Students say Christian college turned a blind eye to serial rapists

WENHAM, Mass. — Joggers weaved their way through a group of friends along the Gordon Woods trail on a sunny Friday afternoon. Behind them, a breeze rippled across the quiet surface of Gull Pond. On the beach, a tree log served as a makeshift bench.

It’s a spot where many students at Gordon College, a conservative Christian campus of approximately 1,700 students just north of Boston, go to relax. But for Isabella — who asked to be identified only by her first name out of fear of backlash — it’s where her nightmare began.

It was the first semester of Isabella’s freshman year when Mischael Pierre Celestin invited her to hang out with him and another male student on the trails of Gordon Woods one night in October 2012, according to an internal sexual assault report obtained by ThinkProgress.

On the beach, she and Celestin traded swigs from his bottle of liquor. Celestin’s flirtations had already made her nervous, the report says. What she didn’t know was that he’d been expelled from another college almost a year earlier for alleged involvement in a sexual assault.

Before long, the report says, Isabella was drunk. What happened next is foggy, but Isabella told Gordon College police she is sure of one thing: Celestin raped her.