CGI Animated Shorts:

This is a cute, short animation showing some of the meaning behind Dia de Muertos.

I truly love this tradition of honoring loved ones who have departed. Dia de Muertos blends indigenous traditions (some that are thousands of years old and have evolved over time) with some elements of Catholicism (particularly All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day). The way I learned it is that it is a celebration of life and a way to remember the deceased (pero soy una gringa, y no es mi cultura). I learned about it from my Mexican students, coworkers, and friends and celebrated with them.

Today I am celebrating the lives and memories of my (many) departed loved ones, and honoring life.

Do you celebrate Dia de Muertos?

If you want to learn more about it, here is a great link.