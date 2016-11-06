Mass poll closures in battleground states create potential for Election Day chaos

Since the Supreme Court struck down a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, more than a dozen Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed a wave of laws that restrict when, where, and how people can cast a ballot.

They have also, a new report reveals, shut down hundreds of polling places.

A study of nearly 400 counties in Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Mississippi found that those counties collectively reduced the number of polling locations available to voters by at least 16 percent — eliminating more than 860 places. In Arizona, almost every single county shut down voting locations, and more than half of the counties in Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama that provided data to the researchers did so as well.

This sharp reduction — which would have difficult to implement if the Voting Rights Act were still in full force—means that voters in dozens of counties may have to travel a greater distance and wait in a longer line.

Researchers with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights found that found that the vast majority of the closures happened in areas with a documented history of racial discrimination that used to hold elections under Justice Department supervision. Before the Supreme Court neutered the Voting Rights Act, these states and counties had to clear any voting changes with the federal government— even something as small as closing a single polling place — and prove the change wouldn’t harm voters of color.

Without this federal oversight, counties had a green light to shut down polls as they pleased, and did so on a mass scale. Thanks to the Shelby County v. Holder ruling, voters who used to be able to block such changes before they took effect now have to wait until after an election to sue. By then, the damage has already been done, and the election results cannot be reversed.