White Christians Who Voted for Donald Trump: Fix. This. Now.

We Christians like to talk about Hell a lot, so let’s talk about Hell a little.

Yesterday, in the very first few daylight hours after Donald Trump’s election victory it began:

Near San Francisco, a home in Noe Valley flew a nazi flag where kids walk by to get to school.A white middle school student brought a Trump sign to school and told a black classmate it was time for him to get “back in place”.A gay New York City man getting on a bus was told that he should “Enjoy the concentration camps, faggot!”The NYU Muslim Students Association found the word “Trump!”scrawled on the door of their prayer room.A female seminary student was stopped at a coffee shop with the words, “Smile sweetheart, we beat the cunt.”Parents of children of color spent the day picking up their children early from elementary, middle, and high schools across the country because they were inundated with slurs and harassment and unable to study.A group of Hispanic kids in Raleigh were taunted by white children, telling them they were “going back to Mexico.”

This is the personal Hell we’ve unleashed upon our people this week.

And if you’re a white Christian and you voted for Donald Trump: You need to fix this. Now.

You comprise the lion’s share of Trump’s elevation to the highest office of our country.You knew exactly who this man was while you held your noses and covered your eyes and endorsed him anyway.You are fully responsible for the flood of personal sewage now engulfing children and adults of color, those in the LGBTQ community, those in the Muslim community.And you, white Christian, better get you spiritual shIt together and figure out how you’re going make this right.