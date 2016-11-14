Trump's flip-flop on marriage equality is cold comfort

Trump noticeably dodged a question about the impact his Supreme Court appointees might have on the fate of marriage equality. If his picks are conservative, he’ll have no say in how they consider future questions about marriage rights.

In the exact same interview, Trump also said that he’s pro-life, that the judges he will appoint will be pro-life, and that he hopes Roe v. Wade is overturned, even if that means forcing women to travel to different states to get abortions. So a 2015 ruling is “settled,” but a 1973 ruling is not.

Just ten months ago, Trump said of the marriage equality ruling, “I disagree with the Supreme Court,” and called for marriage to be a “states’ rights issue” — just like his view on abortion. He promised to appoint justices “that maybe could change things.” Back in 2011, he similarly said that he opposes same-sex marriage because he’s a “traditionalist” and because he thinks it’s unattractive when some golfers use really long putters.

Whether or not Trump is now “fine” with the ruling, his list of radically conservative Supreme Court justice picks has not changed. Even if his position sounds like his moderated, the potential effect of his actions hasn’t.

That also ignores the fact that Trump has made plenty of other promises that threaten same-sex couples. Conservatives are committed to chipping away at the right to marry in lieu of finding a way to overturn it, and he will help them do just that. For example, he plans to rescind President Obama’s executive orders, including protections for LGBT employees of federal contractors. With the courts unsettled on whether federal protections on the basis of “sex” extend to “sexual orientation,” this could mean that in the 28 states with no LGBT nondiscrimination laws, someone could legally marry their same-sex partner, then legally get fired for it the next day.

Likewise, Trump has also promised to sign into law the First Amendment Defense Act, a law that would make various forms of discrimination against same-sex couples legal.