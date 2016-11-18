Mike Pence's Hateful Laws Almost Kept Me From My Dying Wife

As a resident of Indiana for five years, I got to know Governor Mike Pence better than the average Indiana constituent. Now that he is about to be our next vice president, I want all Americans to know exactly how he treated my family when my wife, Niki, was dying of ovarian cancer.

I want everyone to know the type of man he is—the type of things he is capable of.

I first met Niki in Washington, D.C., in 2000, and we quickly fell for each other. Niki grew up attending Indiana public schools, and she eventually graduated from Purdue University. She was proud to be from her home state.

When Niki was 33 years old, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next six years, we started a family together, getting married in Massachusetts and having two amazing, beautiful daughters, now 5 and 3.

When we exhausted all traditional treatment options, we knew we needed to secure our family’s rights. Niki and I joined a lawsuit filed by the LGBT advocacy group Lambda Legal, Baskin v. Bogan, so that the State of Indiana would recognize our marriage.

When a federal trial court ordered Indiana to recognize our marriage on an emergency basis because of Niki’s declining health, Governor Pence immediately appealed. He wouldn’t allow the state to protect even one family with a dying parent—my family—while the court case made its way through the legal system.

After the Baskin plaintiffs won a sweeping victory, ordering the state of Indiana to recognize our marriages and give all same-sex couples the right to marry, Pence again appealed and the court put our victory on hold. Given Niki’s grave health, our lawyers asked the court to lift the stay on an emergency basis, just for our family. But even that wasn’t acceptable to Pence—a lawyer for the state filed papers in opposition.