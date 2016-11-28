Active shooter reported on Ohio State University campus - CNN.com

At least seven people were taken to a hospital after an active shooter was reported on the Ohio State University campus, authorities said.

UPDATE (11:16AM EST):

(CNN)At least eight people were taken to hospitals after an active shooter was reported on the Ohio State University campus Monday, authorities said.

One of those eight patients is in critical condition, Columbus Fire spokeswoman Rebecca Diehm said.