The Limits of Empathy: Why the Burden of Empathy Shouldn't Rest on the – Philadelphia Printworks

It began on Wednesday morning. The calls went out like fishing lines cast into a deep brown lake. Empathy herself was speared on their glittering ends. She is a special kind of bait, so beautiful that we hardly notice when the hooks pin our tongues to the roofs of our mouths.

***

I am deeply troubled by our usage of empathy in this moment. For me, empathy is an active process where one works to understand the experiences and feelings of another. But when we talk about empathy, we are really talking about power. With whom are we encouraged to empathize? How do we decide who is worthy of empathy? I am alarmed at all the ways in which empathy has been weaponized. In its wake, we see countless demands for the oppressed to be superhuman all while white supremacy is left to play the victim. It has been a dark kind of amusing to be told that above all else, I should be more empathetic in our age of President(-Elect) Trump.

In the days leading up to the election, we saw warnings of how algorithms are shaping our timelines into the delicious echo chambers that we swear we will one day try to dismantle (not to mention the virulent promotion of fake news). Our social media feeds are derided because they evidently shield us from understanding The Other as if these digital networks are training us to forget that there are people who have opinions that differ from our own. Sadly, I am not sure that I have ever been privileged enough to forget the depths of some people's bigotry.