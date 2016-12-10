Congressman Mike Lee to Reintroduce Horrific Anti-LGBT 'Religious Freedom' Bill - The New Civil Rights Movement

Utah tea party Sen. Mike Lee confirmed Friday that he plans to reintroduce the "First Amendment Defense Act," or FADA, a sweeping anti-LGBT measure that would allow individuals, businesses and others to discriminate against same-sex couples based on their religious beliefs.

Lee first introduced FADA, then known as the "Marriage and Religious Freedom Act," in 2013. After being rebranded as FADA in the current Congress, the bill received a hearing in the House this year but died in part due to the likelihood that President Barack Obama would veto it.

During his campaign, Trump said he would sign FADA, but the incoming administration didn't respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News, which reported Friday that Lee plans to reintroduce the bill.