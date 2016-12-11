Trump: Tillerson Qualified To Be Secretary Of State Because Exxon "Does Massive Deals In Russia" - The New Civil Rights Movement

ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, the favorite to be nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for secretary of state, would be the first person with no government experience to serve as the nation's chief diplomat.

Tillerson has spent his entire professional career working for ExxonMobil, the world's largest oil company, which he joined in 1975. However, Trump maintained on Sunday that Tillerson is qualified to serve as secretary of state in part because "he does massive deals in Russia."

The president-elect made the comments in response to a question from Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who asked why it makes sense to appoint a business executive to lead the Department of State.

“Well, in his case, he's much more than a business executive," Trump said. "I mean, he's a world-class player. He’s in charge of an oil company that’s pretty much double the size of his next serious competitor. It’s been a company that’s been unbelievably managed. And to me, a great advantage is he knows many of the players, and he knows them well. He does massive deals in Russia. He does massive deals for the company — not for himself — for the company."