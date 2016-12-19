Charlotte surprisingly repeals LGBT nondiscrimination ordinance in advance of hyped HB2 repeal

In a 10–0 vote, the Charlotte City Council abruptly repealed the city’s LGBT nondiscrimination ordinance Monday morning in what appears to be a deal with the North Carolina legislature to repeal HB2. This is a compromise they’ve rejected twice before, and it’s unclear what motivates their sudden faith that state lawmakers will actually put an end to the discriminatory law.

Indeed, there’s every reason to believe that both Charlotte and Governor-elect Roy Cooper (D) have been duped.

Cooper, who as attorney general opposed and refused to defend HB2, claimed Monday morning that the legislature will hold a special session Tuesday “to repeal HB2 in full.” This, he hopes, will put an end to the massive economic backlash the law has faced because of how anti-LGBT it is. In addition to banning trans people from public bathrooms that match their gender identity, it prohibited cities like Charlotte from extending any nondiscrimination protections to the LGBT community.

Charlotte basically used that as an excuse for the vote. In a statement, the council claimed that HB2 invalidated the city’s ordinance, so it made sense to repeal it. “The City and State must take action together to restore our collective reputation,” they explained. “The City urges the State to follow immediately with a repeal of House Bill 2.”

Unfortunately, there is zero reason for Cooper or Charlotte to believe what Senate Leader Phil Berger (R) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R) have claimed about repealing HB2.

This will be the third time that the legislature and Gov. Pat McCrory (R) have claimed that Charlotte needs to repeal its ordinance before they’d consider repealing HB2. In May, the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce tried to pressurethe Council into repealing the ordinance, and then in September it was the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association’s turn to broker the deal. In both cases, Charlotte and its LGBT ordinance were blamed for the passage of HB2 and the economic backlash, and in both cases, the Council stood strong and refused to take the bait.