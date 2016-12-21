It's time to stop humoring the fake outrage of North Carolina's anti-LGBT Republicans

There’s a simple question on the line in North Carolina: Do LGBT people deserve access to jobs, housing, and basic goods and services? With lawmakers supposedly poised to repeal HB2 on Wednesday, this question has been lost in the political crossfire.

Before this year, the question basically had no answer. Nothing mandated discrimination, but there were likewise no laws on the books to protect LGBT people if they were denied employment, the ability to rent an apartment, or the ability to use a restroom while in a government building.

Back in February, the city of Charlotte decided to change that. They passed an ordinance prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity that was identical to protections already found in 19 states and dozens of other cities. Gov. Pat McCrory (R) warned them not to, promising retaliation, but they passed it anyway, because maybe it was just the right thing to do.

The retaliation came when the Republican-controlled legislature forced through HB2, one of the most sweeping pieces of anti-LGBT legislation ever passed. Among other things, the law prohibited cities like Charlotte from extending LGBT protections; most notoriously, it banned transgender people from using bathrooms or other facilities that match their gender identity in schools or government buildings.

As a result, the state has faced a massive economic backlash. That’s because many businesses think discrimination is bad. And it’s not just morally bad; it’s bad for business. Research has repeatedly shown that companies that prioritize diversity make more money. Their employees are happier, more secure in their jobs, more optimistic about advancement, and generally just more productive. Their customers, likewise, appreciate their values, feel more welcome, and are more likely to buy their products or otherwise invest in them. It’s not a hard to see why corporations have repeatedly come to the defense of LGBT people, as they did in Indiana and Arizona in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Equality is good for business.

Charlotte passed a law that prohibited discrimination. The North Carolina GOP then passed a law mandating discrimination. Businesses punished the state for the latter. That’s the story.

But McCrory and state Republican leaders have always told it differently. They avoid taking any responsibility for HB2. Their hands have been tied, they claim, because of Charlotte. They had absolutely no choice — when faced by a law that has existed countless other places, in some cases for many years, with zero consequences — but to pass a completely novel and obviously harmful bill to compensate.