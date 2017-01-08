McConnell, Who Demanded Ethics Reviews For Obama Cabinet, Now Says Dems Should

In response to concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks are being rushed through the confirmation process, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday that Democrats need to "grow up."

"I know how it feels when you're coming into a new situation that the other guys won the election," McConnell said. "What did we do? We confirmed seven cabinet appointments the day Obama was sworn in.

"We didn't like most of them, either, but he won the election," McConnell added. "So all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration at having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate, but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that."

McConnell was responding to demands from Democrats that Republicans delay confirmation hearings set to begin this week because some of Trump's cabinet picks haven't completed ethics reviews and other background checks.

As ThinkProgress reported Sunday, McConnell actually took the opposite position in 2009, when he demanded that “financial disclosures must be complete” before any confirmation hearings were scheduled for Obama's cabinet picks.

“These best practices serve the Senate well,” he wrote in a letter to then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, “and we will insist on their fair and consistent application.”

ThinkProgress notes it's not the first time McConnell has reversed course since the election on the Senate confirmation process. "After refusing to even allow a confirmation hearing for President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland for nearly a year ... McConnell said on Wednesday that 'the American people simply will not tolerate' it if Democrats refuse to confirm a Trump Supreme Court nominee."