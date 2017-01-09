John Kerry Issues Formal Apology to Ex-State Department Personnel Fired During Decades of Anti-LGBT 'Lavender Scare' - The New Civil Rights Movement

'I Apologize to Those Who Were Impacted by the Practices of the Past'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in one of his final official acts, has just issued a formal apology to the more than 1000 former State Dept. employees fired or otherwise forced out in the past because they were or perceived to be LGBT.

"In the past – as far back as the 1940s, but continuing for decades – the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation, forcing some employees to resign or refusing to hire certain applicants in the first place. These actions were wrong then, just as they would be wrong today," Secretary Kerry said in his formal statement.