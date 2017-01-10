Jeff Sessions Promises to Uphold 'Statutes' Protecting LGBT People. What Statutes? There Are Almost None. - The New Civil Rights Movement

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) during Tuesday morning's Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to become attorney general went so far as to promise he would even support federal laws protecting LGBT people.

"I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by the LGBT community," Sen. Sessions told the Judiciary Committee today. "I will ensure that the statutes protecting their rights and their safety are fully enforced."

It's a great line. It says almost nothing.

Follow Mike Signorile ✔@MSignorile

Please Is this first time Sessions has said “LGBT”? & what statutes? We have no protections beyond hate crimes law, which he voted against.

8:36 AM - 10 Jan 2017

Poll after poll after poll shows that about seven out of ten Americans believe there already is a federal law banning employers from firing LGBT people for being LGBT. The vast majority of Americans support a nondiscrimination law banning employers from firing people for being LGBT.

But the simple fact is that no such law at the federal level exists. There is no ENDA, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, that has been introduced in Congress in one form or another in nearly every Congress since 1994, and similar bills have been introduced going back to 1974. They have never reached a President's desk.