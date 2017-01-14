A well-known Republican official in Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested this week and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for allegedly pinching a female town employee in the crotch.
Prior to the alleged assault, 71-year-old Christopher von Keyserling reportedly told the victim: "I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct," according to a report from The Daily Voice.
Von Keyserling's remark was a possible reference to President-elect Donald Trump, who was once caught on videotape condoning sexual assault by saying he liked to grab women "by the pussy."
Inspired By Trump, GOP Official Arrested For Pinching Female Worker's Groin - The New Civil Rights Movement
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment