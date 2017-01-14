Inspired By Trump, GOP Official Arrested For Pinching Female Worker's Groin - The New Civil Rights Movement

A well-known Republican official in Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested this week and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for allegedly pinching a female town employee in the crotch.

Prior to the alleged assault, 71-year-old Christopher von Keyserling reportedly told the victim: "I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct," according to a report from The Daily Voice.

Von Keyserling's remark was a possible reference to President-elect Donald Trump, who was once caught on videotape condoning sexual assault by saying he liked to grab women "by the pussy."