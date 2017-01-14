Newsvine

Mari Dama

About love is the key Articles: 2 Seeds: 282 Comments: 3944 Since: Aug 2012

Inspired By Trump, GOP Official Arrested For Pinching Female Worker's Groin - The New Civil Rights Movement

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mari Dama View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A well-known Republican official in Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested this week and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for allegedly pinching a female town employee in the crotch.

Prior to the alleged assault, 71-year-old Christopher von Keyserling reportedly told the victim: "I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct," according to a report from The Daily Voice

Von Keyserling's remark was a possible reference to President-elect Donald Trump, who was once caught on videotape condoning sexual assault by saying he liked to grab women "by the pussy." 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor