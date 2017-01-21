White House Press Secretary Blasts Media, Lies To Them, Refuses To Take Questions - The New Civil Rights Movement

In a chilling news conference, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blasted the media on Saturday for what he said were inaccurate reports about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Speaking from the White House briefing room for the first time, Spicer claimed the many photographs indicating the crowd was significantly smaller than at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration were intentionally framed to deceive people.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe," Spicer said. "These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong."