Trump Aide Calls President's Lies About Inauguration Crowd Size "Alternative Facts" - The New Civil Rights Movement

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wasn't lying Saturday when he claimed that President Donald Trump's inauguration drew the largest crowd in history. Rather, Spicer was merely presenting "alternative facts," according to Trump senior aide Kellyanne Conway.

Conway made the statement on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, in response to a question from host Chuck Todd about why Trump asked his press secretary to "utter a falsehood" during his very first news conference.

"It undermines the credibility of the entire White House press office on day one," Todd said.

"Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck. You're saying it's a falsehood. ... Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that."

"Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods," Todd responded.