Rex Tillerson is now a shoo-in to be confirmed as Trump's Secretary of State

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsay Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday they will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson to be Trump’s Secretary of State

The confirmation of the former ExxonMobil CEO is now all but certain. At least three GOP senators were needed to kill the nomination, and it’s not clear who among the Republicans besides Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) remains as a possible “no” vote.

In their joint statement, McCain and Graham said they were supporting Tillerson even though “we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.”

Bizarrely, the statement actually explains why they should have voted no: “Now more than ever, with America’s friends growing more discouraged and our enemies growing more emboldened, we need a Secretary of State who recognizes that our nation cannot succeed in the world by itself.”

What exactly could discourage our friends and embolden our enemies more than handing over U.S. foreign policy to a pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may have worked to undermine the U.S. election?

Tillerson is not just an extreme Russophile and a longtime director of a U.S.-Russian oil company. He has also worked his entire adult life at a company whose future hinges on restoring a $500 billion oil deal with Putin that was killed by the U.S. sanctions against Russia (which came in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine).