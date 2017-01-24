By Mari Dama

“Women can’t rape.”

I have heard this from so many people and it’s pure bullshit. While women are not the majority of rapists, they can indeed rape. I have been raped by two women. Both of them got away with it, one because of her connections, and one because of the pervasive belief that women can’t rape. This is not uncommon. Most rapists get away with it.

The first time I was raped by a woman, I was twelve years old. The woman was in a position of power and well-known in the community. She raped me repeatedly for several months. She was friends with the county attorney, she got away with it. Then she took revenge on me for telling and made my high school years hellish. I moved away after high school, which ended that.

I went to therapy, and it helped, but of course I lived with the damages for a long time, including not wanting to accept my sexual orientation. I had known my entire life I would marry a woman, despite the fact I never saw any same-sex couples anywhere. But I didn’t want to be a lesbian, because of the extreme bigotry against lesbians in the community where I grew up and in the United States. The rape made it harder for me to accept how I was born.

I was again raped by a woman when I was in a relationship, not long after finally accepting my sexual orientation and realizing I could not change it. The woman had threatened to kill me if I ever left her, so I stayed when I should not have. I was lucky enough to live in a place where there were therapists and support groups for survivors of same-sex domestic violence, as the police found her death threats amusing, and I had no support from them.

During the time I was in the relationship, we went to a lesbian bar to dance. Unfortunately, some hetero men look at lesbian bars (and lesbians) as designed for their pleasure. A man followed me into the tiny restroom, pinned me against the wall (he was way bigger and stronger than I), and started sexually assaulting me. He did not get very far before someone came in and stopped it. I was lucky.

As a result of all of this, I am an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. I am stronger than I would have been otherwise, though of course I prefer that it would not have happened. I despise victim-blaming, rape “jokes,” and rapists getting away with it. Too often, the rape victims are on trial. Too often, when the rapist is convicted he/she has a light sentence.

What can we do to change a culture wherein rape is deemed “acceptable” or “excusable” or “funny”?

What can we do to advocate for those who have been sexually assaulted?

What can we do to with the broken “justice” system, which often seems to give all the power to the criminals?

*Note: this is not well-written, as it was done quickly, in between meetings. I wanted to write this and put this up to start a conversation. This morning, someone made a sexual comment to me (in a post that was full of personal attacks and bigotry) that triggered the memory of when the man almost raped me. That is part of the impetus for this article. One day, I will write a better article.