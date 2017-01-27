GOP Congressman to Reintroduce Anti-LGBT 'Religious Freedom' Bill Trump Has Promised to Sign - The New Civil Rights Movement

U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador (R-ID) is expected to re-introduce his unconstitutional bill, the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA) that President Donald Trump has promised to sign. Buzzfeed's Dominic Holden first reported the new developments via Twitter:

Follow Dominic Holden ✔@dominicholden

JUST IN: Rep Labrador will refile 1st Amendment Defense Act to protect religious people & biz opposed to same-sex marriage, his office says.

12:12 PM - 27 Jan 2017

The bill, which had 172 co-sponsors during the 114th Congress, would make it legal for anyone to discriminate against a wide swath of the U.S. population, under the guise of religious liberty.

Labrador's legislation "Prohibits the federal government from taking discriminatory action against a person on the basis that such person believes or acts in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction that: (1) marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or (2) sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage."

n other words, the bill makes it legal to discriminate against same-sex couples, even legally-married same-sex couples. It also allows anyone who wants to claim they have a "religious belief or moral conviction" that pre-marital sex between a man and a woman is wrong to discriminate against unmarried men and women.

For example, a pharmacist could refuse to provide contraception to a woman, on the basis of their personal belief.