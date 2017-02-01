WATCH: Trump Says Senate GOP Should 'Go Nuclear' if Necessary to Confirm His SCOTUS Nominee - The New Civil Rights Movement

President Signals GOP Should Do Everything Necessary to Support Him Despite Possible Damage to Future

Sitting with a group of far right activists Wednesday afternoon President Donald Trump said the Senate should "go nuclear" if needed to confirm his Supreme Court nominee.

“If we end up with that gridlock, I would say, if you can, Mitch, go nuclear,” Trump told reporters, referring to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Current Senate rules require only a 51 vote majority (or 50 plus the vice president) for confirmation of all presidential nominees except those for the Supreme Court, which require 60 votes. Going "nuclear" would mean the Senate would have to change the rules to include Supreme Court nominees in the 51 vote majority.

Invoking the nuclear option could, for generations to come, demote the Senate from being a deliberative body responsible for being a check on the executive and judicial branches, as well as on the rashness of the House, to being a rubber stamp on extremism and populism.