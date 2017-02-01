New York writer Ashley C. Ford didn’t like knowing that thousands of children across the country are being served substitute meals in their school cafeterias because they have unpaid lunch bills. She took to Twitter to suggest people pay off kids’ school lunch debt, encouraging strangers to raise thousands of dollars. TODAY’s Carson Daly reports from the Orange Room.
Woman's tweet inspires strangers to pay off students' lunch debts - TODAY.com
