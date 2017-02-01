WATCH: Republicans Team Up With Anti-LGBT Group to Introduce Bill Allowing Churches to Endorse Political Candidates - The New Civil Rights Movement

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Wednesday teamed up with the Family Research Council to announce the introduction of a bill that would permit churches, other religious organizations, and non-profits to endorse political candidates. Current IRS rules, almost never enforced, ban many non-profits and religious institutions from doing so, but allow them to advocate for or against political and social issues. Republicans supporting the legislation see it as simply as an extra source of revenue and votes.

"A preacher should not have to get permission from the IRS to be able to preach to their congregation," Rep. Scalise, who also serves as the House Majority Whip and head of the far right House Republican Study Group, said in a press event Wednesday.

Rep. Scalise's suggestion is false. Preachers do not have to ask permission from the IRS to preach to their congregations.