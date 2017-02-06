WATCH: President Trump Falsely Tells US Military 'Dishonest Media' Refusing to Report Terror Attacks - The New Civil Rights Movement

Chilling. Sowing Seeds of Doubt About the Media's Veracity Is What Fascist Leaders – Not Presidents of Democratic Republics – Do.

President Donald Trump Monday afternoon falsely told soldiers at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, that the "dishonest media" refuses to report terror attacks, and have an agenda for why they are not. It's unclear if the Commander-in-Chief was referring to any particular incident, but White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway has been under attack since Thursday for first lying about a terror attack that never took place, using the fake attack to slam the media, and then lying about her intentions, claiming she meant to say "terrorists," not "massacre" when referring to a law enforcement investigation in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Speaking at U.S. Central Command, known as CENTCOM, the President delivered a highly-political speech, suggesting that people who endorsed him are his friends, and people who do not, are not.

"ISIS is on a campaign of genocide committing atrocities across the world," Trump told service members. "Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland, as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando, to San Bernardino. And all across Europe. You've seen what happened in Paris, and Nice. All over Europe, it's happening," the Commander-in-Chief told his soldiers.

It should be noted that none of the terrorists who struck those three cities were from any of the seven countries Trump's Muslim ban covers.