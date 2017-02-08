After Republicans Rebuke Elizabeth Warren Four Others Senators Read Same Letter Uninterrupted - The New Civil Rights Movement

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren attempted to read a letter written by civil rights icon Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor Tuesday evening, and received an official rebuke led by Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The Senate Majority Leader claimed by reading the letter, which none other than Sen. Ted Kennedy did on the Senate floor decades ago, she violated an arcane and rarely-invoked rule against "impugning" a fellow senator.

Warren received an official rebuke and was banned from discussing the matter at hand going forward: the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to become Donald Trump's attorney general.

Senator McConnell uttered this now infamous phrase: "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." It's now become a rallying cry.

So many are angered and wondering why Senate Republicans allowed four other senators to read the exact same letter on the floor after Warren was rebuked.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Senator Tom Udall (D-NM), Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), all read the same King letter on the senate floor and received no rebuke:

