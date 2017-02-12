Two abortion bills sent to Senate Agriculture Committee | News | wyomingnews.com

Two of three bills that could restrict abortion in Wyoming have been assigned to the Senate Agriculture Committee, prompting one critic to question why they aren’t going to the group of lawmakers debating health issues.

A third abortion bill is going to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, the group of lawmakers that typically reviews such legislation.

The three bills have already passed the House.

“I have not spoken to the Senate president yet, but the clear message that seems to be resonating around the Capitol is, are women livestock?” said Aimee Van Cleave, chairwoman of the Wyoming Democratic Party.