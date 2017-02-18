Leaked Tape, Member List Raise More Red Flags About Trump's Private Clubs - The New Civil Rights Movement

Back in November, President Donald Trump encouraged members of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to "come along" during scheduled interviews with potential cabinet picks.

“We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything,” Trump told the crowd, according to an audio tape obtained by POLITICO. “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government.

"We’re going to be interviewing everybody — Treasury, we’re going to be interviewing Secretary of State,” he continued. “We have everybody coming in — if you want to come around, it’s going to be unbelievable….so you might want to come along.”

Last weekend, Trump drew criticism for discussing the administration's response to a North Korean missile test on the patio at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. But in addition to security concerns, The New York Times reported Saturday that the president's trips to Mar-a-Lago — which he's visiting again this weekend — are likely to result in major potential conflicts of interest.