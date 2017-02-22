Breaking: Trump Administration Officially Revokes Obama Guidance to Protect Civil Rights of Transgender Students - The New Civil Rights Movement

Trump White House Ignores Federal Civil Rights Rulings

The Trump administration has just revoked Obama-era guidance on ensuring the rights of transgender public school students are protected in accordance with federal law. The White House this week repeatedly has stated President Trump believes protections for transgender students should be administered at the state and not at the federal level. Despite the president's beliefs, civil rights are a federal, not state issue.

In a letter signed by officials from the Departments of Education and Justice, a new "Dear Colleague" letter states the Obama guidance is being withdrawn and rescinded "in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved."

Buzzfeed's Chris Geidner posted the new letter to Twitter: