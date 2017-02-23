Trump's White House is for 'states' rights,' except when it's against them

At Thursday’s White House daily press briefing, Sean Spicer criticized Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) for telling school superintendents and law enforcement officials in his state that they did not need to take it upon themselves to enforce federal immigration policies, even if Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security asks them to aid his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“The idea that Governor Malloy would not want the law followed, as enacted by Congress or by the Connecticut legislature in any fashion, seems to be concerning, right? Whether you’re a governor or mayor or the president, laws are passed in this country and we expect people and our lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to follow and adhere to the laws as passed by the appropriate level of government,” Spicer observed. “It’s troubling that that’s the message he would send to his people and to other governors, because we are a nation of laws,” noting that this includes Connecticut laws and federal legislation.

Federal immigration laws are the purview of the federal government and states have absolutely no constitutional obligation to enforce them.

But after dismissing the Tenth Amendment rights of states, literally in answering the very next question, Spicer argued that transgender students should not be guaranteed civil rights protections because it is a matter of “states rights.”

Watch: