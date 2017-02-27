Trump Anti-LGBT 'Religious Freedom' Order Being Redrafted to Pass Legal Scrutiny Says Transition Official - The New Civil Rights Movement

Author Is Former Anti-LGBT Hate Group Attorney

Earlier this month a four-page draft detailing President Donald Trump's plans to install so-called "religious freedom" by giving people and corporations the "right" to discriminate against LGBT people leaked. The White House refused to confirm or deny its existence, saying only there are many executive orders in the works. That anti-LGBT order is far from dead, according to Michelangelo Signorile at The Huffington Post.

"Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, who has served as domestic policy chair of President Donald Trump’s transition team, told me in an interview on SiriusXM Progress that the controversial 'religious freedom' order that leaked to the press a few weeks ago is very much on the way, even though White House officials had played it down," Signorile reports.

The draft itself was described by The Nation's Sarah Posner as one that "seeks to create wholesale exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious or moral objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion, and trans identity, and it seeks to curtail women’s access to contraception and abortion through the Affordable Care Act."

Blackwell for years has served as a senior fellow at the anti-gay hate group Family Research Council.