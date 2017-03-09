WATCH: House Republican Demands to Know Why ObamaCare Taxes Tanning Beds but Not Ice Cream – or the Sun - The New Civil Rights Movement

During Wednesday's 18 hour House Ways and Means Committee overnight debate to pass TrumpCare one Republican Congressman decided to attack Democrats and ObamaCare. GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri demanded to know why Democrats included a tanning bed tax in the Affordable Care Act, but didn't tax ice cream, which he believes is equally damaging to health. As the debate continued, Congressman Smith decided that Democrats should have taxed the sun.
