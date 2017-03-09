Newsvine

Mari Dama

About love is the key Articles: 2 Seeds: 314 Comments: 4846 Since: Aug 2012

WATCH: House Republican Demands to Know Why ObamaCare Taxes Tanning Beds but Not Ice Cream – or the Sun - The New Civil Rights Movement

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mari Dama View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During Wednesday's 18 hour House Ways and Means Committee overnight debate to pass TrumpCare one Republican Congressman decided to attack Democrats and ObamaCare. GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri demanded to know why Democrats included a tanning bed tax in the Affordable Care Act, but didn't tax ice cream, which he believes is equally damaging to health. As the debate continued, Congressman Smith decided that Democrats should have taxed the sun.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor