Breaking: Republicans Pass Second Half of TrumpCare Bill Allowing Legislation to Move to Full House - The New Civil Rights Movement

ObamaCare Took Six Months

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have just pushed through the second portion of TrumpCare, the legislation to repeal and "replace" ObamaCare. Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee passed the first portion at 4:30 Thursday morning. The bill that just passed will dramatically gut Medicaid.

The Energy and Commerce Medicaid vote was also along party lines, 31-23. It was under debate for just 27 hours, as The Washington Post reports. Lawmakers have absolutely no idea how much the bill will cost the government, or Americans, as the Congressional Budget Office has yet to return a report on the nascent legislation.

The complete legislation was first introduced Monday evening at 6 PM.