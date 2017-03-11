U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Refuses Trump Administration's Request To Resign - The New Civil Rights Movement

The Trump administration on Saturday fired a high-profile prosecutor who'd been asked days before to investigate whether the president is violating the U.S. Constitution by receiving payments from foreign countries.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanded that 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama submit their resignations.

But Preet Bharara, the crusading U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told his section chiefs late Friday that he hadn't submitted his resignation letter and might instead challenge Sessions to fire him, according to The Daily Beast.

On Saturday morning, several outlets — including CNN — reported that Bharara would indeed refuse Trump's request, "placing the President in the position of having to fire him in a public standoff."