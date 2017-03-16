Portland man gathers over 300,000 signatures to 'remove healthcare subsidies' for Congress | OregonLive.com

Daniel Jimenez, 30, says he lost his father to cancer several years ago. His father was employed at the time he fell ill, but was not covered by health insurance.

Jimenez, a transportation modeler from Portland who recently moved to New Mexico, thinks insurance could have saved his father's life.

"He avoided going to the doctor until it was too late," Jimenez wrote in a Change.org petition last week.

"As Congress and President Trump try to pass a new healthcare law," he continued, "I'm reminded of my father and whether he would have made it if he had early access to cost-effective health care."

"If Congress is willing to drastically cut healthcare subsidies for most people," he wondered, "are they willing to have the same rules apply to them and their families?"

So, he decided to find out. He started a petition to "remove health-care subsidies for members of Congress and their families."