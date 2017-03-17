Trump administration sends hate group members to UN for women's rights meeting / LGBTQ Nation

For 61 years, the United States has taken part in an annual conference at the United Nations that focuses on women’s rights, anti-discrimination, education, family planning and economic empowerment. But a human rights advocacy group is accusing the Trump administration of stacking the deck with conservative, anti-LGBTQ and anti-feminist representatives of two far right-wing groups.

OutRight Action International is calling out the Center for Family and Human Rights and the Heritage Foundation for opposing the U.N. human rights system, LGBTQ rights, and women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights. Those two groups were tapped by the State Department as part of its official delegation to the 61st annual United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.