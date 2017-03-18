A Twitter User Just Hilariously Trolled Trump's "Christian" Values With These Tweets

The nihilistic cruelty of Republican President Trump’s public service-slashing budget plan contrast sharply with the right-wing’s hollow attempts to portray themselves as “Christian” and embodying “family values.”

But rather than take the values of religious teachings/being a decent human being – compassion, understanding, charity, and sympathy – to heart, the Republicans would rather leave millions without healthcare, let senior citizens go hungry, pillage the environment, and pour all of our money into buying weapons of war used to massacre innocents in Syria.

Twitter user Jordan Uhl had enough of this outrageous hypocrisy and decided to use old religious paintings to show just how callous Republican talking points truly are: