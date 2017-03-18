Ides Of Trump Bombards Donald Trump With Protest Postcards (Images)

Beware the Ides of Trump. No, this postcard protest won’t put our modern-day Caesar’s life in danger, but this mountain of mail may daunt his ego. Last month, protesters launched The Ides of Trump Facebook page and invited us to deluge the White House with post cards. On Feb. 9, they posted: On March 15th, each of us will mail the White House a postcard that publicly expresses our vocal opposition to the new president. And we, in vast numbers, from all corners of the world, will overwhelm Washington with the President’s unpopularity and our negative opinions of his agenda. But why March 15? As English majors and theater goers may recall, “The Ides of Trump” is a reference to a line from William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” in which the dictator was warned, “beware the Ides of March.” That’s how the the middle of March — the 15th — was marked on the ancient Roman calendar. Sure enough, Caesar met his untimely demise at the hands of his enemies in the Roman Senate. On Wednesday, the day arrived. The GOP’s unsuspecting president Donald Trump tweeted that he’s looking forward to a big rally in Nashville, Tenn. The Ides of Trump replied that they’re looking forward to the big rally in his mail box.