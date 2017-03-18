Good Samaritan who bought $749 plane ticket for distraught dad's toddler identified as Debbie Bolton - CBS News

A woman is being praised for lending a generous helping hand to a dad in need when an airline agent denied his toddler daughter a free seat on the plane as he was checking in.

When the man walked up to the counter at an airport in Omaha, Nebraska, last week with his daughter in his arms, the agent asked how old she was. When he replied, “She just turned two,” the agent asked to see her ticket.

The man was confused. He thought his daughter would be able to fly for free. But he soon found out she was over the age limit by just two months.

“He was hit with emotion. He mentioned he couldn’t afford to rebook this flight or get her the ticket with such short notice,” a fellow flier, Kevin Leslie, explained in a post that has since gone viral with more than 45,500 shares on the Facebook page of blogging site “Love What Matters.” “He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls. Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken.”

That’s when an “angel in disguise” stepped in to save the day.

She had overheard the man’s dilemma, and told the agent she wanted to help.

“I wanna buy her ticket,” the woman said, pointing to the little girl.

“You know how much this ticket costs, right?” the surprised agent replied.

“$700 something?”

“$749.”

Without hesitation, the woman pulled out her credit card and paid for the ticket.

The man was overwhelmed with joy and hugged the woman, repeatedly asking for her name so he could pay her back. But the woman refused, and said, “Don’t worry about it,” before walking away.