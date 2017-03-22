Mike Pence Is Now an Award-Winning Champion for Women? | Advocate.com

If it seems absurd that a man who's long vigorously worked to defund Planned Parenthood and who tried to redefine rape would be the recipient of an award for his work with women, it’s because it is. And yet that’s what’s happening now that the Independent Women’s Forum has chosen to honor Mike Pence with the Working for Women award at a Wednesday event to celebrate Women’s History Month.

To be sure, the organization extolling Pence’s work with women is a conservative one, and Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway sits on the board of the organization. Conway recently told a group of women at the Conservative Political Action Conference, “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it seems to be very pro-abortion, in this context. And I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion.” Considering the purveyors of the honor it makes some sense that Pence, who as governor of Indiana, signed a bill requiring women who got abortions to bury or cremate fetal remains, would be deemed a champion for women.

The Independent Women’s Forum grew out of a group formed in the '90s in support of Clarence Thomas during his Senate confirmation hearings to become a Supreme Court justice. During those hearings, law professor Anita Hill came forward to say he had sexually harassed her when they worked together. The women who formed the group proudly proclaimed that not all women believed Hill.