Conservative Christian Men's Weird Sexual Addiction

"There are three words guaranteed to strike fear in the hearts of most Conservative Christians—especially the men: Sex, Sexuality, Gender.

Any one of these subjects, whether spoken of explicitly or peripherally, is sure to induce panic attacks and leave Bible Belt Jesus dudes breaking out in a cold sweat, turning fifty shades of red, and sprinting for the nearest exit.

The evidence is everywhere, in a myriad of forms:

– The recent round of “bathroom bills,” all built upon a perceived danger of Transgender people in public restrooms.– Continued Evangelical opposition to women in the highest levels of pastoral and political leadership.– A pattern of attacks on qualified women in positions of power, often directed at their appearance or parenting.– The Conservative church’s advocacy of dangerous Reparative Therapy, proposing to spiritually de-program those who identity as LGBTQ.– The caveman mentality many Conservative politicians and pastors still apply to sexual assault, which usually ascribes blame and responsibility solely to women.– The American Christian teen purity culture perpetuated in student ministries, which idolizes abstinence and attaches stigma to any sexual activity, but particularly that of girls.– The political Right’s never-ending fight against Planned Parenthood, women using birth control, and in general being sexual on their terms.

Together, these illustrate a misogynistic Christianity with an unhealthy obsession with sex and anything it deems approaching, alluding to, or suggesting it—which turns out to be lots of stuff:"