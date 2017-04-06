Male Lawmakers Suggest Women Go To The 'Zoo' For Abortions | The Huffington Post

Two Republican Missouri lawmakers seeking to further restrict abortion in the state joked with each other on the Senate floor Wednesday that women would be better off going to the zoo than to a doctor for an abortion, because there is a longer waiting period for euthanizing zoo animals.

State Sen. Bob Onder (R) spoke in opposition to a tax hike benefitting the St. Louis Zoo because he opposes the city’s proposed ban on employers and landlords from discriminating against women for their reproductive choices. Onder, whose bill targeting abortion clinics had been filibustered the night before, lamented ― falsely ― that zoos are more heavily regulated than abortion clinics in Missouri.

“The St. Louis Zoo gets inspected once a year!” Onder said.

“Maybe we should send the people that want an abortion to the St. Louis Zoo, because we know it’ll be safer,” state Sen. Wayne Wallingford (R) added.