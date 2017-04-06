The Price We Pay for 'Manterrupting' | Advocate.com

Donald Trump interrupted Hillary Clinton (and moderator Lester Holt) 55 times compared to the 11 times Clinton interrupted either of them during the first presidential debate last September. During Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearings in February, Sen. Mitch McConnell famously silenced Elizabeth Warren, who dared to speak out against Trump’s pick for attorney general. While these famous interruptions have placed “manterrupting” on the collective radar, it’s not new, and no woman is immune to it, as evidenced by the results of a study that found that the three female Supreme Court justices are continually on the receiving end of such rude behavior.

“Using a variety of statistical techniques, we find that even though female justices speak less often and use fewer words than male Justices, they are nonetheless interrupted during oral argument at a significantly higher rate. Men interrupt more than women, and they particularly interrupt women more than they interrupt men,” wrote Northwestern School of Law professor Tonja Jacobi and law student Dylan Schweers, who examined patterns of interruptions in Supreme Court oral arguments and found that Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan are routinely interrupted by the court’s male justices and advocates.